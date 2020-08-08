King DAG Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, King DAG has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One King DAG token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00107556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.35 or 0.01974486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00194176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00110864 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,001,545 tokens. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation.

Buying and Selling King DAG

King DAG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

