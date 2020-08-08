Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Holdings Trimmed by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP cut its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,032,660 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,583,518 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold makes up about 11.8% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 3.18% of Kinross Gold worth $305,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,692,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,629,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,917,000 after buying an additional 1,021,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,496,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,842,000 after buying an additional 2,747,132 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after buying an additional 494,782 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,910,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after buying an additional 2,803,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on KGC. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of KGC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. 19,319,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,860,548. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.