Klimatas 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,110.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $36,509.40 and $2,110.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00448781 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00014987 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003397 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013674 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001272 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

