Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 121 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,506.91. The stock had a trading volume of 712,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,891. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05. The company has a market cap of $1,028.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,481.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,377.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

