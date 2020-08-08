Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s comprises about 1.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.18% of Kohl’s worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KSS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Shares of KSS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,114,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,775. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.