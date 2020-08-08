Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.70

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00005998 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bittrex and Crex24. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $85.28 million and $4.99 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.56 or 0.00797405 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00088196 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00095668 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000357 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001046 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 121,182,080 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BarterDEX, Crex24, CoinExchange, Bitbns, HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.