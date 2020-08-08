Komodo Price Tops $0.69 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00005828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, BarterDEX and Cryptopia. Komodo has a market cap of $83.05 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00803649 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00088631 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00090400 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001024 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 121,176,442 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, BarterDEX, HitBTC, Bitbns, Binance, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.