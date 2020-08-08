Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.64

Konami Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.64 and traded as high as $36.69. Konami shares last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 905 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Konami from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64.

About Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

