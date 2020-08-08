Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 745.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,377 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.13% of F5 Networks worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,143 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Colliers Secur. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.76.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain bought 8,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.52 per share, with a total value of $1,100,351.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,518.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $157,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,764 shares of company stock worth $395,559 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.