Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,550 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto by 30.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,304,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,787 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,140,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $507,549,000 after acquiring an additional 123,742 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Rio Tinto by 14.8% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,944,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,585,000 after acquiring an additional 250,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,481,000 after acquiring an additional 260,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rio Tinto by 76.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,433,000 after acquiring an additional 651,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Bank of America upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Investec cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

