Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $10.74 Million Holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 2.24% of PaySign worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the first quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 116.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 108.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132,279 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 60.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYS opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.66 million, a P/E ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. PaySign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYS. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PaySign in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

