Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $10.86 Million Stake in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,665 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.41% of Mimecast worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIME. BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. Mimecast Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $266,920.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,511 shares in the company, valued at $436,650.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,486,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,947,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,090,561. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

