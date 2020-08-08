Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $2.40. Koss shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 29,274 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 million, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 2.97% of Koss worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

