Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $35.41. 4,162,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,475. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.