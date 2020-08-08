Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $121,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,285 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,234. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

