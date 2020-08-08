Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.96

Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.96 and traded as low as $13.76. Kromek Group shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 1,067,619 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 million and a P/E ratio of -35.94.

About Kromek Group (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for applications in the medical, nuclear, and security screening markets worldwide. Its solutions provide high resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

