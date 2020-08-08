Kryll (KRL) Price Hits $0.14

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $15,825.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Kryll token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kryll

Kryll is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

