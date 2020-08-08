Kuende 24 Hour Volume Reaches $119.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Kuende token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Kuende has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Kuende has a market cap of $140,308.03 and $119.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.44 or 0.05007502 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende's total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. Kuende's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bancor Network and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

