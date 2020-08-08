Kyber Network Price Up 15.6% This Week (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00014198 BTC on major exchanges. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $325.67 million and approximately $100.87 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $587.44 or 0.05007502 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network (KNC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,464,415 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,531,563 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

