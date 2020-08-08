KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0046

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $7,267.95 and $67.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006897 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

