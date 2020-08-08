L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the first quarter worth about $15,225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in L3Harris by 36.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 3.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the first quarter worth $92,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.65.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $175.34. 38,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,311. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.66.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

