La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ LJPC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 742,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,635. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $103.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LJPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 253,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,237,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 615,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $3,081,796.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.