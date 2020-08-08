Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.53 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $36,015.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,011 shares of company stock valued at $104,511. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 62,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,440,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $171,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $521.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

