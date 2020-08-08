Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 26.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

The stock has a market cap of $185.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.01. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.91. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of Lakeland Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 162,176 shares of company stock worth $3,630,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

