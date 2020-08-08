Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Lam Research worth $36,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 371.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.44. 1,385,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,514. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

