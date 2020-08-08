Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Update

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 194,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $7,000,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 156.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,871,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 198.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,056,000 after purchasing an additional 447,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

