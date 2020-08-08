Lambda (LAMB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.93 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $15.59 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax, Huobi and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00108136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.11 or 0.01984286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00194934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00111631 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 785,945,878 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.