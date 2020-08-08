Lamden Trading Down 9.3% This Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Lamden has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, Bilaxy and Radar Relay. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $90,178.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00026017 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bilaxy, DEx.top and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.