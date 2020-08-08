LanaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $114,085.82 (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. LanaCoin has a market cap of $114,085.82 and $77.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Kambria (KAT) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin (LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,802,139,897 coins. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.