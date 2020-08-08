Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $715.16

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $715.16 and traded as high as $803.50. Lancashire shares last traded at $794.00, with a volume of 344,761 shares.

LRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lancashire to GBX 950 ($11.69) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 794 ($9.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 813.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 715.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Lancashire Company Profile (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

