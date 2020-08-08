Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $8.17 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,080 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 6.5% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV owned 1.98% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $141,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

TFLO remained flat at $$50.29 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,381. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.