Langley Steinert Sells 77,955 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 77,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $2,371,391.10.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $715,738.10.

On Friday, July 24th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $600,034.89.

On Monday, July 27th, Langley Steinert sold 46,267 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $1,165,928.40.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $295,947.90.

On Monday, July 20th, Langley Steinert sold 16,377 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $405,658.29.

On Friday, July 17th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $291,025.44.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Langley Steinert sold 39,478 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $973,922.26.

On Monday, July 13th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $631,729.41.

On Thursday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $648,056.89.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $1,383,441.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. 3,149,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,820. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.92, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,628,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 953,108 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CarGurus by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,015,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 810,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CarGurus by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,573,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 677,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 126.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,177,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after buying an additional 657,827 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

