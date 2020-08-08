Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.08.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

LAUR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,999. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon purchased 101,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $903,994.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,122.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Laureate Education by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Laureate Education by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Laureate Education by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

