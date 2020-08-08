Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.42

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.42 and traded as low as $20.05. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

