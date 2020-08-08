Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $531.36

Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $531.36 and traded as high as $534.00. Law Debenture shares last traded at $525.00, with a volume of 167,243 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 531.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 534.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.87 million and a P/E ratio of 4.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

About Law Debenture (LON:LWDB)

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

