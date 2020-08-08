LBRY Credits Hits Market Capitalization of $16.76 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 9% higher against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $16.76 million and $1.62 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.48 or 0.01972491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00098765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00192721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00110682 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 681,633,100 coins and its circulating supply is 451,527,017 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.