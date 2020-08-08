LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Short Interest Down 6.7% in July

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,200 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 680,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities downgraded LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at $528,414.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $232,085.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LCI Industries by 45.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,126,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 181.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 29,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $125.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.25. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $131.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.73.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

