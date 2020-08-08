LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LCNB stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. LCNB has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 28.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in LCNB during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

