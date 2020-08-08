Leadcoin (LDC) Market Cap Hits $365,743.90

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Leadcoin token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Liqui and Bancor Network. During the last week, Leadcoin has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. Leadcoin has a total market cap of $365,743.90 and $436.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00108921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.12 or 0.01975998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00194424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00111193 BTC.

Leadcoin Token Profile

Leadcoin’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Leadcoin Token Trading

Leadcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

