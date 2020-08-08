Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $125.90

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.90 and traded as high as $134.70. Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at $133.40, with a volume of 638,210 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTG. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 150.60 ($1.85).

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.32.

About Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

