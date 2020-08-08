Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.60

Leatt Corp (OTCMKTS:LEAT)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.73. Leatt shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 23,845 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Leatt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities.

