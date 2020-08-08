Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,633 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. 5,767,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,227,926. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

