Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 1.3% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Delaney Dennis R boosted its position in Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $5.46 on Friday, hitting $198.63. 6,519,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.89 and its 200 day moving average is $135.96. The company has a market capitalization of $239.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,942,755. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.