Legacy Bridge LLC Lowers Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,050 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation comprises about 9.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC owned approximately 2.83% of West Bancorporation worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Gerdin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,344.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,200 shares of company stock worth $249,992. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of West Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

NASDAQ WTBA traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. 4,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.91. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.