Legacy Bridge LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 178.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.2% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $850,493.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,905,668.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $927,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,513 shares of company stock valued at $22,242,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

EW stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,878. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

