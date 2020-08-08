Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQU) Stock Price Down 14.4%

Leisure Acquisition Corp (Usa) (NASDAQ:LACQU)’s share price dropped 14.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79, approximately 81 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:LACQU)

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

