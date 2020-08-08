LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $99.38 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $296.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.