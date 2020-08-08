LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $455,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.31 million, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

