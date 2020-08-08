LEOcoin (LC4) Market Capitalization Tops $79,501.75

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $79,501.75 and approximately $121.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,763.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.29 or 0.03326325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.88 or 0.02617214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00495635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.00809984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.00815269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00058901 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org.

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

