Level01 Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Level01 has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Level01 token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Level01 has a total market cap of $33.60 million and $1.09 million worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040404 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.79 or 0.04998660 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050690 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029797 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014193 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,450,195 tokens. The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io. Level01’s official website is level01.io.

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

